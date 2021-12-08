Aurangzeb donated land for more than 400 temples: AIUDF MLA

Other Mughal rulers also donated lands for the temples, says Aminul Islam

Published: 8th December 2021
Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front MLA Aminul Islam claimed that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb donated lands for more than 400 temples during his rule, including Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Islam said, “I had said what the nation saw during the Mughal rule in the country. A historian also wrote in his book that Aurangzeb had donated lands to more than 400 temples during his rule. Other Mughal rulers also donated lands for the temples, priests, including Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.”

The AIUDF MLA further said that secularism has existed in India for thousands of years, and it didn’t come just after 1947.

“The Chief Minister of Assam had said that India became secular only after 1947. To this, I had said that whosoever ruled India, maintained secularism. When there were Hindu rulers, Muslims were free to practice their religion, and vice-versa,” he said.

“Secularism has been a part of India for thousands of years,” he added.

