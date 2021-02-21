Aurangzeb style of governance prevails in Telangana: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Actress-turned-politician, BJP member Vijayashanti in a sensational remark said that Aurangzeb style of governance is prevailing in the state.

In a function organized to mark the birthday celebration of Shivaji in Ranga Reddy district, Vijayshanti said that it is a proud moment as for the past 28 years, birthday celebrations of Shivaji are taking place in the QutubAllahpur area of Ranga Reddy district.

She said that Shivaji had worked immensely for the development of the Hindu religion which cannot be matched. She appealed to all Hindus to participate wholeheartedly in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Some forces want to break the unity of Hindus, those people will be dealt with the lesson, she added.

Expressing her sorrow for the murder of the advocate couple in peddapally, she said that Telangana has become a Jungle Raj government.

She said that by not protecting the rights of the Hindus the TRS government has no right to rule the state. She alleged that false cases were being registered on the people who were lending their voice for the rights of Hindus.