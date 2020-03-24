Australia-returnee booked for violating home quarantine norms

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Police have registered an FIR against a 20-year old person who had returned from Australia around 5 days back for violating the norms of Home Quarantine prescribed by the Government. He was found while he moving in a car with his parents at Cyber Towers junction during vehicle checking by Police in view of Lockdown.

The initial investigation has revealed that the person Pallipaga Rohan, claimed to be studying in Australia had come to the city on March 19 and instead of undergoing home quarantine for 14 days upon his arrival in the state, he was found to be moving out violating the norms of quarantine prescribed by the State Health department. As he was also found to be sick and coughing, suspecting it to be COVID-19 infection, he has been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for further tests. Presently, he is at the isolation ward of the Gandhi Hospital.

After the results are declared by the hospital authorities and If he is tested positive, his family

members would also be called for medical tests and now, they have been asked for strict adherence to home quarantine norms.

The case has been booked u/s 188 and 269 I.P.C. and relevant provisions of the Epidemic diseases Act, 1897 In this background, the citizens who have returned from foreign countries with COVID-19 pandemic, are instructed to report to the authorities immediately if they have any symptoms or any health issues.

Such people shall also report immediately to Rangareddy District Helpline numbers-18004250817, 040-23230811, 23230813, 23230814 , 23230817 or Dial 100 or 9490617444 (Cyberabad Police). All foreign returned persons shall register themselves voluntarily if they have not registered with the above helpline numbers & those registered should undergo strict home quarantine for 14 days as per the advisory of health department.

Stringent legal action will be initiated against all such persons who indulge in violating the health advisories issued by the Health Department. Also, in the period of lockdown up to March 31, all the public are urged again to obey the orders issued by the government in letter and spirit and stay at home without making any unnecessary, avoidable movements in the city. Stringent Legal action will be initiated against all persons who disobey the government order, said V C Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner Of Police, Cyberabad.

