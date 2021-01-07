Australia win toss, elect to bat

Sydney, Jan 7 : Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. For India, Rohit Sharma replaces Mayank Agarwal while Navdeep Saini makes his Test debut, replacing the injured Umesh Yadav.

Rohit will be playing his first Test in over a year.

For Australia, David Warner and debutant Will Pucovski have replaced Joe Burns and Travis Head.

The series is level at 1-1 after two Tests.

Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (wicketkeeper/captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini.

