Australian NRI celebrates birthday with Madrasa children

Hyderabad: At present, Muslims has very much influenced by western culture.

For birthday parties, for a wedding function, for anniversaries the Muslims adopted the culture of the West like cake cutting, DJs in wedding etc.

But today, there are people in the society who have everything but they want their parties or functions to be simple. When they want to celebrate their happiness they used to include the poor, needy or the orphans by feeding them.

A well known Australian NRI had celebrated his birthday party in Hyderabad with orphans and Madrassa children by feeding them food and distributing sweets among them.

Allah (SWT) says in the Quran:

“Or feeding, on a day of severe hunger, an orphan of near relationship, or a needy person in misery. And then being among those who believed and advised one another to compassion. Those are the companions of the right.” Surah Al-Balad, Verses:14-18