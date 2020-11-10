Austrian Chancellor to meet Macron in Paris

Vienna, Nov 10 : Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday for talks before a scheduled video summit with other European Union (EU) leaders to discuss a joint response against terror attacks.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kurz said that he and Macron will hold “a working meeting to discuss the common fight” against terrorism, Xinhua news agency.

After their meeting, the two leaders will take part in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the European response to the terrorist threat, Kurz said.

Macron had planned to visit Vienna after the deadly terrorist attack on November 2 in the Austrian capital.

The visit was however, cancelled because of the coronavirus situation.

On Macron’s behalf, French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune paid a condolence visit to Vienna on Monday.

In the evening of November 2, 20-year-old Islamist gunman Kujtim Fejzula killed four people and injured 22 others as he opened fire on passers by near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue in Vienna.

In a video on its online propaganda channel, the Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

On October 16, middle-school teacher, Samuel Paty was beheaded by an 18-year-old Muslim immigrant, Abdullakh Anzorov inside a school near Paris.

Then on October 29, Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian man, stabbed three people to death inside the Notre-Dame basilica in the French city of Nice.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.