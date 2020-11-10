Auto demand grows this festive season: Report

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 5:15 am IST

New Delhi, Nov 10 : More people are considering buying personal vehicles in the ongoing festive season, according to a recent survey.

A consumer mobility study by PAYBACK and its digital research partner, Unomer revealed that nearly 30 per cent respondents from south and north India are considering buying a new or a second-hand vehicle this festive season.

Across the regions, western India shows the lowest preference with two-third respondents having no plans to purchase a vehicle this year.

As per the report, a positive bias for purchase is coming primarily from two key factors. The first factor is personal mobility for work or personal use owing to safety or an additional vehicle for a family member and the second is the offers and discounts provided by car makers leading to lower cost of ownership.

READ:  N.Korea yet to comment on Biden's victory

Amongst vehicle categories, SUVs and Compact SUVs are the most popular choice in the four-wheeler segment with one-third consumers opting for the same, followed by sedans (21 per cent) and hatchbacks (18 per cent) across age groups and incomes.

In the two-wheeler segment, motorcycles were the top choice at 25 per cent preference, ahead of scooters.

Further, post-Covid there is a growing preference for sustainable choices and the same is reflected in the strengthened voice for green fuel, as the survey states more than 10 per cent show preference for electric-powered vehicles instead of CNG (4 per cent), as the future alternate to petrol.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Russia doing everything to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Putin
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th November 2020 5:15 am IST
Back to top button