Auto driver’s JAC given one day auto bandh call on Dec 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC has given one day Auto Bandh Call on December 15 in protest against the Criminal negligence of Police and RTA in stopping the neighbouring districts Autos plying illegally in twin cities and demanding that KCR, Chief Minister should also provide Rs.10,000/- financial help to every auto just like in the A.P CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing media persons here today Mohd. Amanullah Khan, Convener while alleging that the Ola and Uber cab managements are plying the non local other district autos under their control illegally and demanded immediate arrest of the Ola and Uber cab managements and seizure of all such neighbouring district autos carrying passengers under their control. The other demands of the Auto Drivers include, KCR should apologize to Auto Drivers for not effecting a reasonable increase in auto meter rates for the last more than 7 years (14.02.2014 last date of increase),

The Government should stop private auto financiers harassment by formulating necessary guidelines, the auto drivers are unable to pay the heavy E-challan penalties and so the Government should reduce the heavy penalties upto 50%.

The State Government should force the Central Government to reduce the DL retest period back to five years as before instead of one year and withdraw the foolish decision of one year period.

The K. Laxmi Narsaiah, Mirza Rafathullah Baig, Shaik Raheem, Dastagir, J. Vamshi Krishna, Mohammed Lateef and Farooq Bhai were present in the press meet.