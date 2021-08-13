Auto Driver’s union to approach HC for revision of auto ricshaw fares

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC has decided to challenge the government’s prolonged delay in revising the Auto Rickshaw fares in the High Court and seeking an immediate increase in twin cities on par with the other neighbouring States. In view of the above, it is decided to cancel the proposed one day auto bandh in twin cities on August, 16.

According a press statement here today, Mohd.Amanullah Khan said it is nothing but dictatorial attitude of the TRS Government and the same is being adapted for the last seven years to suppress the

poor Auto Drivers. But it is not proper to crush the Automen economically just because they are too weak to seek justice.

He regretted that the existing Auto fares i.e. Rs.20 minimum and Rs.11 per km rates were fixed w.e.f. February 14, 2014 are not only “unfair” but also “not based on the realities”. Obviously, to conceal its inefficiency in reducing the high rate of tax on petroleum products, gas fuel and high cost of living.

The govt. wants to safeguard the interests of the travelling public at the cost of the poor Auto Drivers by denying them their reasonable fares and to pass on the additional fuel charges and high cost of living unbearable burden on them. He said that the government willfully negligently with malafide intention to harass auto drivers have not effected a reasonable increase in the auto fares so far by taking the cost of fuel and the prices of essential commodities into account.

Hence, the govt. should realize that the Auto Drivers are also human beings and that they are also subjected to the high cost of living apart from bearing high cost of vehicle maintenance charges.

Finally, he said that the best way to tackle the public complaints regarding the general behavior of Auto Drivers is by giving them their due and not denying them their legitimate rights.