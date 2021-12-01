Auto fares hiked in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Transport Department has increased the minimum auto fare in Bengaluru city from Rs 25 to Rs 30 from Wednesday after considering the long standing demand of auto drivers.

However, auto drivers’ unions are not happy with the fare hike, as LPG rates have been up by Rs 9 over a period of one month.

Previously, auto fare was fixed at Rs 25 for the first 1.9 km followed by Rs 15 for every subsequent km. Earlier it was fixed at Rs 13. There are no changes as far as waiting charges are concerned.

Passengers are allowed to carry 20 kg of luggage for free, while maximum of 50 kg luggage is allowed in an auto.

Auto drivers have been asked to display the new fare on their vehicles. Waiting will be free for the first five minutes and Rs 5 will be charged for every 15 minutes.

Auto fares were revised last in 2013. A liter of LPG cost Rs 28 in 2013 and now it has risen to Rs 66.

Autorickshaw drivers have suffered ‘badly’ due to the Corona lockdown and demanded base price hike.

Rudramurthy, Auto Drivers’ Union Bengaluru General Secretary Rudramurthy explained that the hike in the base price is a farce.

“There has been a hike of Rs 9 per kg of LPG in the state since a month. The additional fare auto drivers get will suffice to their expenditure on LPG.”

“We don’t even want a base fare hike, which is inconvenient for passengers. Let the government fix the price of LPG between Rs 40 and Rs 50 (per kg),” he stated.