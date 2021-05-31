Auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis : Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. AP/PTI(AP05_31_2021_000006B)
Indianapolis: Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Indianapolis : Graham Rahal hits the wall in Turn 2 after losing a tire during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021.AP/PTI
Indianapolis : Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Indianapolis : Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, kisses the yard of bricks at the start/finish line as he celebrates after winning after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. AP/PTI

