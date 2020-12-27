Auto rickshaw drivers union demand action against private financiers

Hyderabad: Private Auto Financiers have started seizing auto rickshaws once again disregarding their promise made before the Home Minister that they would not seize the autos upto March, 21 next year.

Auto Drivers association demanded the state Government to arrest the Private Auto Financiers who are harassing them under P.D. Act and put them in jail for one year.

Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee today regretted that Private Auto Financiers had started seizing auto rikshaws once again disregarding their promise made before the Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali last month that they would not seize the autos upto March, 21 next year for default of installment payments, in view of the lockdown, lack of business and flash floods difficulties.

Mohd. Amanullah Khan, the Convenor of the committee while addressing a press conference at N.S.S. News Centre in Hyderguda said that the Auto Drivers were happy to note when they came to know that the Home Minister had directed the Private Auto Financiers not to seize autos till March 21 next year for default of monthly installments.

However, he said that the Auto Drivers and Owners were shocked and surprised to know that the Private Financiers had started seizing the autos once again through their hired goondas for the default of regular loan repayments.

He warned that if the Private Auto Financiers did not return the original Auto R.Cs and Permits kept with them forcibly and illegally at the time of finance agreement within a fortnight, The Committee would organize a fast-unto-death program, demanding their immediate return.



He alleged that the Private Auto Financiers by keeping the R.Cs and Permits with them were selling the Autos to one person to another by seizing the Autos without the knowledge and permission of the registered owner.

The committee leaders K.Laxmi Narsaiah, Diamond Salim, M.A.Qadir, J.Vamshi Krishna, Mohd. Qadar, Mohd. Azeemuddin, Robin, Mohd. Lathief, Farooq also participated in the Press Conference.