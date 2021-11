Autumn, locally known as “harud” is one of the four seasons in Kashmir which stays for a very short period between the end of September to mid-November in Kashmir valley. The season has its charm of changing the colour of leaves on the trees, especially on Chinar trees.

Photography lovers from all around the country visit Mughal gardens in Srinagar city to take pictures of chinar trees full of golden leaves.

People enjoying Autumn at Nishat Bagh which is one of the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar

Naseem Bagh inside Kashmir university Campus is one of the most preferred place for people to capture Autumn

A stream of water at Dachigam National Park in Srinagar

A man makes Carcoal from dry chinar leaves at Chinar Bagh in Dalgate area of Srinagar City

A man is seen fishing under the shade of chinar tree at Chinar Bagh in Dalgate area of Srinagar City

A glimpse of Golden Chinar trees at Chinar Park in Dalgate area of Srinagar City

