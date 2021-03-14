‘Avatar’ surpasses ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as all-time highest-grossing movie globally

Washington: Disney recently confirmed that James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ has once again become the highest-grossing film of all time at the global box office, surpassing Disney/Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

According to Deadline, the film’s re-release in China on Friday, in its two-day run added an estimated RMB 80M (USD 12.3M) to the total collections. Currently, Avatar’s worldwide gross is at an estimated USD 2.802 Billion versus Endgame’s USD 2.797 Billion.

After the acquisition of Fox studios, ‘Avatar’ now is a property of Disney, which first became the top-selling global release of all time in 2010, when it passed Cameron’s own 1997 Titanic. Endgame overtook Avatar in July 2019, and now the latter is once again at the top.

Jon Landau, producer of ‘Avatar’, recently said, “We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.”

As per Deadline, this re-release of ‘Avatar’ in China was long-mooted, but the film suddenly popped onto the calendar earlier this week. Currently, the movie is out on most of the IMAX network and in 3D, which are the most embraced formats in China. It’s the first non-local film to lead the weekend box office in China this year.

Source: ANI