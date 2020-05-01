‘Avengers’ filmmakers to recreate Disney’s ‘Hercules’

Washington D.C.: A live-action remake of Disney’s 1997 animated film ‘Hercules’ is currently in its early development stage.

According to Variety, ‘Avengers’ filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo have been tasked to produce the remake of the hit film. Action specialist Deva Callaham has been hired by Disney to write the script.

The musical-fantasy film from 1997 revolved around the story of the legend of the famous mythological character Hercules.

In the film, Hercules who lived with the mortals was tasked to prove that he is worthy of living with the gods and was asked to prove the same with his passage to Earth.

Having a budget of USD 85 million the film became a hit and minted over USD 252 million globally, as per Variety.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.