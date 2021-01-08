Avian influenza: Punjab bans import of live poulty birds

Chandigarh, Jan 8 : The Punjab government on Friday declared the whole state as a “controlled area” in view of the outbreak of avian influenza affecting birds, including poultry, in the neighbouring states.

Punjab also imposed a complete ban on import of live birds, including poultry and unprocessed poultry meat for any purpose into the state with immediate effect till January 15.

The decision will be reviewed based on the evolving situation, an official statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, V.K. Janjua has said that both the decisions were taken to prevent and control the spread of avian influenza, a scheduled disease in the state.

