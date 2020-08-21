Aviation security fee to be hiked from September 1

By Sameer Updated: 21st August 2020 11:09 pm IST
International flights to remain suspended till August 31

New Delhi: Flyers would be required to shell-out a bit more for air travel, as security fee for both domestic and international travel will be raised.

Domestic passengers

From September 1, domestic passengers will have to pay Rs 160 instead of Rs 150 while international passengers will have to pay $4.85, against the foreign currency, instead of $3.25, each time they buy a ticket, sources said.

Last year too, the Civil Aviation Ministry had raised the fee from Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian currency and US$ 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency.

Marginal pressure on industry

The rise is expected to add marginal pressure on the industry which is already reeling under the impact of Covid-19 induced slowdown.

Currently, the Centre has permitted increasing the capacity to 45 per cent with effect from June 27, 2020, post the initial re-start of operations of the scheduled domestic flights, with effect from May 25,2020, to a limited extent.

I’m addition, special and charter flights are operated with government’s permission for repatriating Indians and foreigners.

Source: IANS
