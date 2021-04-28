Avoid coming to police stations, lodge online complaints: Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 across the state and as safety measure, appealed to the public to avoid visiting police stations. Instead, the public may lodge their complaints online.

The public can dial numbers of the patrolling vehicles of their areas’ police stations or call the Inspector to lodge their complaints.

The Police Commissioner has instructed the police personnel to maintain social distancing while dealing with the public.

Anjani Kumar appealed to the public to avoid staging protests, dharnas or rallies.

The Police personnel are told to take extreme precaution while detaining the protesters.