Avoid Ramadan gatherings amid virus, says Khamenei

Tehran: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday appealed for Iranians to pray at home during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Also Read Iran building mass graves for COVID-19 fatalities

Iran has reported more than 4,100 deaths and 66,000 infections from the novel coronavirus, making the country’s COVID-19 outbreak one of the worst in the world.

Also Read Iran leaders vow to defeat coronavirus in holiday messages

Khamenei called on Iranians to avoid mass gatherings, such as collective prayers, during Ramadan, which starts later this month.

“In the absence of public gatherings during Ramadan, such as prayers, speeches… which we are deprived of this year, we should not neglect worship, invocation and humility in our loneliness,” he said in a televised speech.

“We need to create humility and supplication in our families and in our rooms.”

Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

Ramadan is set to start in the last week of April this year.

Source: Agence France-Presse

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.