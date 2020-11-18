Avoid travelling to Delhi, NCR: Chandigarh administration

Chandigarh, Nov 18 : The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised the residents of the UT to avoid travelling to the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent themselves from getting infected with coronavirus.

Keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases in the city and its adjoining states, a strategy to contain the apread has been implemented by the administration by increasing testing, stepping up contact tracing and isolating positive cases, an official statement said.

For people coming back from Delhi, the administration has set up free voluntary testing facility in various hospitals and dispensaries.

Those travelling by bus will avail the free Covid testing facility at the inter-state bus terminus in Sector 17.

The number of Covid-19 cases has seen a steep spike in the national capital and its adjoining areas in the recent days.

