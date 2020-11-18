Avoid travelling to Delhi, NCR: Chandigarh administration

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 4:14 am IST

Chandigarh, Nov 18 : The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday advised the residents of the UT to avoid travelling to the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent themselves from getting infected with coronavirus.

Keeping in view the rising Covid-19 cases in the city and its adjoining states, a strategy to contain the apread has been implemented by the administration by increasing testing, stepping up contact tracing and isolating positive cases, an official statement said.

For people coming back from Delhi, the administration has set up free voluntary testing facility in various hospitals and dispensaries.

Those travelling by bus will avail the free Covid testing facility at the inter-state bus terminus in Sector 17.

READ:  Dhanteras in New Delhi

The number of Covid-19 cases has seen a steep spike in the national capital and its adjoining areas in the recent days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 4:14 am IST
Back to top button