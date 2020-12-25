Award for Haryana’s Public Relations Department

Chandigarh, Dec 25 : Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday honoured the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department with a state-level award for developing first-of-its kind enterprise resources planning software for issuing release orders and bill payments.

The department has received the award at a state-level function held on the occasion of Good Governance Day here.

The Chief Minister lauded the officers for bringing much-needed e-reform in the system.

This software will bring transparency and efficiency in the process of releasing government’s advertisements and payments to the media houses, an official statement said.

Khattar said the payment of bills will be made within 30 days of submission to the bills.

Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Director General P.C. Meena said the online system would eliminate the manual process of submission of advertisement requests and indents by the clients.

The departmental officials and the clients will also be able to track the status of the release orders and the bills online through a comprehensive dashboard.

