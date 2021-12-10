Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar get engaged – viral picture

Mumbai: We are back with yet another exciting update from entertainment industry. Popular music composer Ismail Darbar’s younger son Awez finally got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar recently. For the unversed, like Awez even Nagma is a well-known social media influencer.

The couple, who is referred as ‘Nawez’ by their fans, shared the news on Instagram. The picture showed Awez holding Nagma’s hand which had a huge diamond ring on the ring finger. The caption under the photo just read, #Nawez. While Awez did not reveal much in the caption, the picture said it all.

Scores of his fans incluuding his friends and family members chimmed to the comments section to congratulate the newly-engaged couple. Gauahar Khan‘s husband Zaid Darbar, Diana Khan, singer Chitralekha Sen, actor Abhishek Nigam and others congratulated and dropped hearts under the post.

Meanwhile, a there’s a news that is going viral on social media that Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar will tie the knot on December 14. A wedding card that purportedly looks fake has also gone viral on Instagram. As per the wedding invite, the couple are planning to get hitched on December 14, 2020. Awez and Nagma are yet to comment on it.

Awez Darbar is known for his TikTok videos and dance videos featuring Bollywood celebrities. The young choreographer has more than 12 million followers on Instagram alone.