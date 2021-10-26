Ayan Khan Case: Who is Kiran Gosavi?

Mumbai: Kiran Gosavi wanted to surrender at a local police station in Lucknow on Monday. However, his request has been reportedly turned down.

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. He had even clicked a picture with the starkids on the ship deck.

He again hit headlines after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan went viral on social. The selfie was taken after Aryan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Later, Kelwa Police station in Palghar registered a case against him. He had duped Lakhs of Rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Earlier, a case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case.

Bribery claim

Recently, a man claiming to be Gosavi’s personal bodyguard made allegations of bribery against him.

Prabhakar Sail, who is another witness in the case, said he heard Gosavi having a telephonic conversation about pay-offs with one Sam D’Souza.

Sail claimed he heard Gosavi say they should ask for a ‘bomb Rs 25 crore’ and then settle at Rs 18 crore, of which Rs 8 crore is for the NCB’s zonal officer in charge of the investigation, Sameer Wankhede.

On Monday midnight, Gosavi announced that he would surrender at Mandiaon police station ‘any moment.’

Later, an unverified audio clip circulated by sources close to Gosavi, indicated the policemen at a local station in Lucknow unceremoniously turned him down.

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea today

Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the drug case. On October 21, the court said that it would hear the bail application on October 26.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

Meanwhile, Indian academic and legal scholar Faizan Mustafa raises questions over the case. He said that Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985 treats drug addicts and drug peddlers differently.

He said that quantity possessed by the accused also plays an important role in deciding the bail of the accused. He alleged that the law is being interpreted harshly.

With inputs from agencies