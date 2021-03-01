‘Ayesha is not made for battles’: 23-year-old records heart wrenching video before suicide

Ahmedabad: “I don’t want to do it anymore. Ayesha is not made for battles,” said 23-year-old Ayesha Khan, in a video she recorded before died by jumping into Sabarmati River. The video, which was sent to her estranged husband and father, is now going viral across social media platforms.

Her body was recovered from the Riverfront west side by a team of police and fire safety department officials Thursday evening.

In the two-minute video, Ayesha recorded in Hindi, she says: “Whatever I am going to do is my decision and nobody has pressured me for this. Just understand that the life given by Allah was only this long and I found this short life very peaceful.”

Throughout the video, Ayesha has a big smile on her face.

She continues: “Dad, how long will you fight? Withdraw the case. Ayesha is not made for battles. I love Arif, so why will we bother him? If he wants freedom, then he should be free. I am happy that I will meet Allah. I will ask him where did I make a mistake?”

23 year old Ayesha releases this Video before Jumping in the #SabarmatiRiver #Ahmedabad! Just listen to this poignant misery of ill treatment at the hands of the In-Laws and a Ruthless Husband! Are We even Humans? When millions of Women are treated in such Tragic Fashion! pic.twitter.com/sPQf9za7Pp — zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) February 28, 2021

In the video, she further says that her parents and friends are very good and that she might be unlucky for lacking something. “I want pass on peacefully. I pray to Allah to not show me the faces of humans ever again,” Ayesha said.

Ayesha goes emotional and says, “But I have learnt one thing. I you want to love, it should be two sided. There’s nothing in one-sided love. Some love stories remain incomplete even after Nikah (marriage).”

In her last words, Ayesha shows the Sabarmati River and says: “Yeh pyari si nadi… Pray karte hai ki yeh mujhe apne aap main sama le. (This lovely river, I pray that it takes me in it.)

“I am like the winds, I want to flow…And just want to keep flowing,” she ends the video, with an alvida.

Ayesha Banu Makrani, a resident of Almina Park in Vatva of Ahmedabad, had married Arif Khan Gafurji from Jalore in Rajasthan in July 2018 and was recently estranged from him and was staying with her parents. She is known to have committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Police lodged a case under IPC section 306 for abetment to suicide against Arif at Sabarmati Riverfront West police station.