Ayodhya airport to be named after Lord Ram

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 9th September 2020 8:41 pm IST
Artists give final touch to a sand sculpture of Lord Ram, ahead of the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, in Bikaner, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya: The airport in Ayodhya will be named after Lord Ram and will now have an international status.

According to official sources, the Yogi Adityanath government has set the December 2021 deadline for completion of the airport.

“The government believes that there will be a huge tourist traffic — both domestic and international — in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this,” said an official spokesman.

The spokesman said that a proposal for granting international status to the airport will soon be prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities.

Sources said that a survey for landing of larger aircrafts have already been done in May.

“The Yogi government has approved a sum of Rs 525 crore for the airport construction and a sum of Rs 300 crore has already been spent. The process of acquiring more land for the project is underway,” said Uttar Pradesh minister for Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi.

Source: IANS
