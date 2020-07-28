Ayodhya to get Rs 500 crore worth of projects on Aug 5

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 500 crore for Ayodhya. The projects are likely to be announced on the day of the ‘bhumi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Ram temple on August 5.

Foundation stones of new projects worth Rs 326 crore will be laid on the occasion while other works worth Rs 161 crore will be dedicated to the people.

The projects whose foundation stones will be laid down include expansion to four-lane of the 36.7 km National Highway 30 between Azamgarh and Bahraich via Ayodhya at an estimated cost of over Rs 252 crore.

The government will also flag off the third phase of the water supply project in Ayodhya, which is worth over Rs 54 crore and will be executed by the urban development department.

The foundation stone of modernisation work of Tulsi Smarak Bhawan under Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan worth Rs 16.8 crore will also be laid on occasion. The project is proposed to be taken up by the culture department.

The tourism department will kick off the expansion work of Ram Katha Park at the cost of Rs 2.7 crore. The project will be executed by Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (RNN). Situated on the banks of Saryu river near Naya Ghat, the Ram Katha park is the place where Ramayana Mela and other cultural programmes are organised.

Among projects which are to be dedicated to the people include a lecture hall, an administrative building, a library, an academic block and boys/girls hostel at Rajshri Dashrath State Medical Degree College at a total cost of Rs 134 crore.

Besides, plastic surgery and a burn unit in a divisional hospital in Darshan Nagar will also come up for Rs 2.3 crore.

The Laxman Qila Ghat under Ramayana circuit, which has been constructed at the cost of over Rs 10 crore by the tourism department, will also be dedicated to the people.

Ayodhya will also get a new bus station. Constructed by the transport department at an estimated cost of over Rs 7 crore, the project will ensure better facilities to pilgrims. A police barrack, having a capacity of 200 people, will come up at the cost of around Rs 7 crore.

