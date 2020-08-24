AYUSH Minister’s oxygen levels have dropped, AIIMS team to examine

Panaji, Aug 24 : The oxygen saturation levels of Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, have dropped since Monday morning, and his health parameters will be reviewed in the presence of a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said that the AIIMS doctors, who are flying down to Goa on Monday, will decide on whether Naik, who tested positive for Covid-19 around 10 days ago, should be flown to the national capital for further treatment.

“His health is improving, but his oxygen saturation (level) is a bit low since morning. I have spoken to the Union Health Ministry, and AIIMS doctors may also arrive in Goa (on Monday) to take a review of his health. We are monitoring his health,” Sawant said.

Naik, a Lok Sabha MP from North Goa, tested positive for Covid-19 on August 12 and was initially advised home isolation.

He was shifted to a private hospital near here after his health condition worsened a few days later.

He has already been administered plasma as well as high flow nasal oxygen treatment.

When asked if he would be shifted to the national capital for further treatment, the Chief Minister said, “The team of doctors from AIIMS will decide on that.”

