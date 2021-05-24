Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Arogyasri schemes merged; to be implemented in TS

New Delhi, May 24, 2021: The Telangana government and National Health Authority (NHA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in the state with immediate effect. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been integrated with the existing state scheme ‘Aarogyasri’, and the the programme will now be called Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri.

With this convergence, approximately 26 lakhs beneficiary families (around 1.3 crore people) will be eligible to avail services under the scheme in Telangana. Beneficiaries are entitled to avail free healthcare coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Health services can be availed in any of the 22, 000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country through the scheme’s portability feature, said a press release on Monday.

The National Health Authority (NHA) along with the State Health Agency will undertake necessary action to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are provided free healthcare services under the converged scheme. Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said, “We are happy to onboard the State of Telangana for the rollout of AB PM-JAY in the State. The beneficiaries from the State are now eligible to avail free healthcare services pan India through our network of more than 22,000 hospitals. This is not only going to benefit the eligible families in the state but will also enable the delivery of healthcare services to PM-JAY beneficiaries from other States/UTs living in Telangana.”

While people from Telangana will benefit from free healthcare services across the country, the launch of a converged scheme will lead to effective utilization of resources for providing quality healthcare services, the release added. A beneficiary can call the toll-free number 14555 to know about their eligibility under the scheme and information on how to avail services.

The launch of the scheme in Telangana is a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards Ayushman Bharat. National Health Authority has constantly been trying to onboard remaining States/UTs so that all eligible beneficiaries are able to avail free healthcare services under the scheme. With the launch of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in Telangana, the scheme has been further expanded and now encompasses 33 States/UTs.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex agency of the Government of India, responsible for the design, roll- out, implementation, and management of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) across the country. The AB-PMJAY is the flagship health protection scheme of central government that provides a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries).