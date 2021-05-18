Ayushman Bharat scheme; Raja Singh to hold protest against Govt.

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh today called upon the Party leaders and workers to make the protest program being held by the party with a demand to include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri Scheme and empanel central government’s Ayushman Bharat program in the state.

Speaking to media persons alleged that the people of the state were falling debt trap due to the he non implementation of the Aayushman Bharat scheme in the state and non inclusion of the Covid treatment in Aarogyasri scheme. He claimed that thousands of people were dying in the state after becoming the victims of the Covid virus . He said that lakhs of people of the state were not able to pay the private hospitals fee.

Meanwhile another BJP leader Vijayashanti targeted CM KCR and alleged that the CM had left the state at the mercy of God.

Speaking to media persons she said that there was no control of the state government over Covid treatment at the private hospitals of the state . She said that the CM was not able to hear the cries of the Covid patients as he is staying in his farm house. She said that the central government would have paid Rs.5 lakh for the Covid treatment had the state government implemented its Ayushman Bharat scheme. She said that the state had lost Rs.200 crore by not joining the central scheme .