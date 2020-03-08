Ayushmann Khurrana cheers for Indian women’s cricket team

A+ A-

New Delhi: Hit machine Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter on Women’s Day in order to cheer for the Indian women’s cricket team that is facing the Aussies for the coveted ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Wishing the girls luck for the match taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the actor Tweeted: The women’s team plays the finals today.. What a way to bring in #WomensDay Let’s do this girls! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal”.

The Tweet received more than 2,000 likes in just a couple of hours.

On a spree of hits-after-hits, Khurrana is currently riding the waves of success after smashing the box office with ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

A look at the last three years of Khurrana’s career indicates that the actor has cracked the code to spotting films that will be box office successes as well as garner acclaim.

Some of his flicks include ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Bala’.