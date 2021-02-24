Ayushmann Khurrana: I miss my long hair

Mumbai, Feb 24 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wore his hair long for his role in the upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Now that he has had a trim, he is missing his long hair.

Ayushmann posted a picture on Instagram flaunting muscles in a shirtless picture. He has short hair in the image.

“I miss my long hair. I miss tying that rubber band when I’m bare. I miss my long hours of sleep. I miss my long walks at the lake of my hometown’s creek. I miss listening to the playlist which takes me to the times of mirth. But to look ahead is the only mendacious rule of the earth,” he wrote as caption.

Ayushmann is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. The film is slated to release September 17.

Before that, Ayushmann returns to the screens with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on July 9. The romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor. The film casts Ayushmann as a crossfit athlete while Vaani plays his love interest. The shooting schedule of the film was wrapped within 48 days in Chandigarh.

