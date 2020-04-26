AzaanBandNahiHogi trends after report emerges from UP

LUCKNOW: After Delhi government clarified that there is no restriction on azaan in the national capital, reports surfaced from several mosques of Uttar Pradesh alleging ‘azaan ban’.

Reports to this effect, notably, came after the mosques in-charge of Ghazipur alleged that the police and the administration allegedly directed to stop the azaan over loudspeakers.

A similar photocopy of official notification in Hindi issued in Farrukhabad and the news-paper cutting in Hindi medium are doing rounds on social media where it is stated that Azaan will not be called amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following this, thousands of people came out in solidarity on social media demanding immediate withdrawal of any such order and soon #AzaanBandNahiHogi began trending.

The #AzaanBandNahiHogi started trending about 14 hours ago and is at position #️4 with 88,000 tweets about 6 hours ago.

Joining into the trend, SIO General Secretary Syed Azharuddin said, “Azaan is caution for Muslims to Offer prayers, due to Lockdown we are offering Namaz at homes. So, please don’t make another issue on Azaan, let’s fight together against Corona Virus and stop spreading communal virus.”

Azaan is caution for Muslims to Offer prayers, due to Lockdown we are offering Namaz at homes. So, please don't make another issue on Azaan, let's fight together against Corona Virus and stop spreading communal virus. #AzaanBandNahiHogi pic.twitter.com/eipvhYavrm — Syed Azharuddin (@SyedAzhars) April 26, 2020

Student activist and JNUSU Councillor Afreen Fatima wrote, “Uttar Pradesh Police under Yogi Adityanath is using coronavirus pandemic to curb religious freedom of Muslims. Police is forcefully banning Azaan in several districts. Please tag UP Police and ask them to clarify. Tell them that Azaan band nahi hogi.”

Uttar Pradesh Police under Yogi Adityanath is using coronavirus pandemic to curb religious freedom of Muslims. Police is forcefully banning Azaan in several districts. Please tag @Uppolice and ask them to clarify. Tell them that #AzaanBandNahiHogi. — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) April 25, 2020

Following the uproar, some officials said that there were no orders prohibiting azaan while in Farrukhabad, the City Magistrate Ashok Maurya said that the order is an oral one from DM Manvendra Singh, who declined to comment.

Earlier, a video of two Delhi policemen saying the L-G has “banned” the ‘azaan‘ went viral on social media.

