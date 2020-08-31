Azad, Kharge, Patel, Priyanka mourn Pranab Mukherjee’s death

New Delhi, Sep 1 : Veteran Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Azad took to twitter and wrote, “Passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee is a great loss to the Nation as well as a personal loss to me. Pranab Da was truly a friend, philosopher and guide for me. His contributions to Congress and to this nation are unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to his family. I pray Almighty that his soul rests in peace.”

Ahmed Patel also condole the death of Mukherjee saying he was like his elder brother and his demise has left a permanent vaccum in India’s public life.

“I am devasted to hear about Pranab da’s demise. He was like my elder brother. His demise has left a permanent vacuum in India’s public life. He was an encyclopaedia of Indian politics,” Patel said in a tweet.

Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the death of Mukherjee and in a statement said that he endeared himself to public across the political gamut.

Kharge said that he was deeply saddened by the death of Bharat Ratna Mukherjee.

Recalling his memories, Kharge said, “Mukherjee an Indian politician, a colossus in public life and a scholar par excellence in his long illustrious political career served as member of parliament seven times and was elected as President in 2012.”

Kharge further said that in a successful political career spanning for five decades, Mukherjee was a most revered senior leader in the Congress and occupied several ministerial portfolios in Government.

“He performed all duties with utmost dedication, Kharge said, adding, “He endeared himself to people across political gamut.”

“And in he passing away of Mukherjee India has lost one of its greatest leaders” he said.

Kharge also said that the country mourns losing one of its worthiest son who remained rooted to the ground Irrespective of high offices he held.

“An avid reader of admirable intellect he will be missed by one and all like eternally,” Kharge added.

Priyanka Gandhi also took to twitter and condoled the death of Mukherjee.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, “Passing away of former President is an irreparable loss to entire county. Pranab da was the torch bearer, guardian and a true leader. My heartfelt condolences. May lord give strength to family in this time of grief.”

Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and turned critical following a brain surgery. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10.

Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.