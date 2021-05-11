Azam Khan’s death rumours go viral after SP leader shifted to ICU ward

By Neha|   Published: 11th May 2021 11:17 pm IST
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s death rumours are making rounds on social media after he was shifted to the COVID-19 ICU ward on Monday.

According to his health bulletin by Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital, he was shifted to the ward in view of his oxygen requirement of 10 litres per minute.

Khan, who was shifted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for his COVID-19 treatment, has been kept under constant monitoring of doctors.

It may be mentioned that his son Abdullah Khan was also shifted to the same hospital. The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30.

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him.

With inputs from agencies

