Azam Khan’s life in danger: BSP MP Afzal Ansari

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari alleged that life of Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan is in danger. He also raised the questions over the treatment being given to Khan.

According to a report published in News18, Ansari alleged that some people are finding opportunities even in this difficult time. Supporting his claim, he said that Pappu Yadav who wanted to help the COVID-19 patients was sent to jail. While the treatment of Chotta Rajan was done in AIIMS whereas, Shahabuddin was shifted to DDU Hospital where no ventilator was available.

On Wednesday, the hospital treating Azam Khan said that his condition is stable but the next 72 hours will be “critical”.



Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.

Azam Khan was shifted to ICU

“Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9. He has COVID pneumonia. Due to high oxygen demand, he was shifted to the ICU. As compared to Tuesday, his oxygen requirement has come down. He is conscious and taking food. His condition is stable and the next 72 hours will be critical,” Medanta Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

“Our entire team is taking care of him in accordance with the severe infection disease protocol. The condition of Abdullah is satisfactory and he is also under observation,” Kapoor added.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all cases registered against her.

With inputs from agencies