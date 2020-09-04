Azharuddin appoints ombudsman; Decision may trigger controversy

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin, President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) appointed Justice Deepak Verma, former Supreme Court judge as an ombudsman and an ethics officer.

In the appointment letter, it is mentioned that Justice Verma should be paid an honorarium of Rs 2 lakh per month and TA & DA for each visit.

Apex Council meeting

HCA President reportedly said that the appointment was finalized in the Apex Council meeting.

However, HCA secretary R Vijayanand said the decisions must be approved by the annual general body.

Lodha Committee reforms

The secretary pointed out the rules as per the Lodha Committee reforms. He said that ombudsman can be appointed at the Annual General Meeting. He also said that the retired judge of the Supreme Court or a retired Chief Justice of a High Court can be appointed as ombudsman.

It seems that the appointment of ombudsman may trigger controversy.