B.Sc. Agriculture offers lucrative career

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 19th May 2021 10:11 pm IST
TS EAMCET 2020
Representational Photo

Nizamabad: The EAMCET convenor Prof, Govardhan informed that the last date for submitting EAMCET admission forms, which earlier was May 18, has been extended till May 26, 2021.

According to Ahmed Bukhari, Secretary Education Foundation, the EAMCET exam is held for those seeking admission in engineering and agriculture. These are much respected and coveted technical courses with bright future.

“Due to insufficient knowledge, very few Muslims take admission in B.Sc agriculture,” said Bukhari. “After the completion of this course, the candidates can get lucrative jobs with seeds and fertilize manufacturing companies, state agricultural department, CRIDA etc with attractive salaries.

Bukhari appeals fervently to “Muslim students to fill forms for B.Sc.AG.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button