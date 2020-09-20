B.Tech graduate held for exploiting girls on pretext of modelling jobs

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The Delhi police have arrested a 32-year-old man accused of sexually exploiting girls on the pretext of getting them modelling jobs in the national capital.

The accused Pankaj Bansal is a resident of Ganga Nagar in Rajasthan and had completed his B.Tech from Chandigarh in 2010.

Pankaj opened a placement agency in October 2019 and on the pretext of providing modelling jobs to girls, he used to exploit them ‘sexually’.

The matter came to light when a girl lodged a complaint with K.N Katju Marg police station in Delhi.

The complainant said she was being allegedly raped and threatened by the accused after he lured her for promising her a modelling job through his placement agency.

The accused posted the advertisement on Facebook for bank jobs but once contacted by the victim, he started luring her to try for a modelling career and asked for her photos, police said.

“After receiving pictures, Pankaj told her that she was not suitable for modelling. Thereafter, he also introduced himself as acclaimed “body masseur” and boasted of giving services to several supermodels in India. He later called the girl to a hotel in Rohini where on the pretext of providing his services as a masseur, he exploited her without her consent and also threatened the girl of killing her and also making the video viral,” said P.K. Mishra, DCP Rohini.

Police said the accused also demanded at least Rs 25,000 from the victim.

During sustained interrogation, Pankaj revealed duping other girls earlier with the same modus operandi. At least five more victims have come forward who have levelled similar allegations against him.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.