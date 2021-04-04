B-town extends Easter greetings

New Delhi: As the world celebrates the festival of Easter, Bollywood stars like Kajol Devgan, Karan Johar, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon extended greetings to mark the day on social media.

The ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ star took to Instagram and posted a selfie-and extended Easter greeting. The photo sees the actor with animated bunny ears with her tongue sticking out of her mouth.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an incredibly sweet photo of Easter eggs as they had animated faces of his mom, kids and himself.

Along with the sweet picture, he wrote, ” Happy Easter – Love The Johars.” She wrote with the selfie, “Dashing thru the snow… ” no no sorry wrong holiday… Happy Easter.”

By sharing a picture of Easter eggs, the ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood extended Easter greeting on Twitter.

She wrote, “It is time for Easter celebrations! To all those who are celebrating the Resurrection of Christ, I wish all of you a wonderfully Happy Easter- it is a promise of better things to come!”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Time for introspection and to send up thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life.”

The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star took to Twitter and shared a picture of a cross decorated with flowers and posted a message on the occasion, and wrote, “Happy Easter.”

“May the Holy Spirit of Easter, fill your home with love, peace and joy,” tweeted Raveena Tandon as she penned good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

The holy day of Easter is celebrated with joy and pride by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community. It marks Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

As mentioned in the Bible, Christ was crucified on the day of Good Friday and buried in a grave after his last supper which is commemorated as Maundy Thursday.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.