Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 11th November 2021 8:27 pm IST
Babar Azam breaks record for scoring most runs in maiden T20 WC
Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam (ICC)

Dubai: Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam has broken the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their first T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Babar Azam achieved this feat during the second semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan skipper is at the top of the tally with 269 runs, followed by Australia’s Matthew Hayden and England’s Joe Root with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.

