Babil shares photos of Irrfan Khan’s grave – Pics inside

Mumbai: Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan shared the photographs of the actor’s grave on his Instagram account.

Note written by Irrfan Khan’s wife

He also shared the note written by his mother. His mother wrote, “women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his…where I have buried his fav things .I own that place Where I can sit for hours without any one telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing… The wild plants grass have grown in rains.. It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition.. And the plants have grown may be for a purpose look closely”.

Earlier, sharing a throwback picture of his father on social media, Babil said that he hates realizing every day that his father is gone.

Irrfan passed away in Mumbai on 29th April this year.

Angrezi Medium of Irrfan Khan

The actor was still under treatment when he returned to acting with “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, “Hindi Medium”.

In “Angrezi Medium”, Irrfan played a smalltown father willing to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream of a foreign education, so much so that he lands in a hilarious mess.