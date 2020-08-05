Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi: Asadudddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and MP of Hyderabad tweeted, “#BabriMasjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah #BabriZindaHai”. He also shared two photographs of the mosque.

AIMPLB statement

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has also said that the Babri Masjid will remain a mosque because once a mosque is established at a spot, it remains one till eternity.

It further said that the Supreme Court’s November 2019 verdict allowing the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was “unjust and unfair”.

PM took part in “bhoomi pujan”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the ‘bhoomi pujan’ at Ram Janambhoomi site.

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Temple, at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat among several others were present at the site for the ceremony.

Earlier statement of Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had said that PM Modi should not attend the foundation the ceremony as Prime Minister.

“I have said in an interview to Outlook magazine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend that event. Because if he attends that function as the Prime Minister then a message will go in the country that the Prime Minister is supporting people of one faith only,” Owaisi said.

“If he says he is going to attend the event in his individual capacity, then nobody will question it. Every Prime Minister, if he follows a religion, he has the right to follow it. But Prime Minister is also constitutional head and the Constitution is related to the basic structure of secularism,” Owaisi told ANI.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI