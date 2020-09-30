Babri trial on for 28 years, must end: Iqbal Ansari

Ayodhya, Sep 30 : Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, the Babri Masjid litigant, on Wednesday said the Ayodhya dispute matter, which has been going on for last 28 years, must end now.

A special CBI court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday related to the disputed structure that was demolished on December 6, 1992 at Ayodhya.

Iqbal Ansari told IANS that after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute pronounced on November 9, 2019, past incidents related to the dispute must be done away with, and the dispute should be forgotten.

He said, “We must work towards progress in the country. The evidence lies with the CBI. We want this issue to end after festering for the last 28 years.

“Several people related to the dispute have passed away. Some people are already past their prime, so it is better that this dispute must end. The SC verdict over the Ram temple and Babri Masjid has been out. Both Hindus and Muslim have also reconciled with the decision. We have full faith in the Constitution and the law of the country,” Ansari added.

On the disputes related to Mathura and Kashi, Ansari said, “These are the same people who want to create a rift between the Hindus and the Muslims. The government has already decided that there will be no new dispute between the temple and mosque, so why is this dispute started anew?”

He said more than such disputes, the country needs to do more to improve employment, economic growth, national and social security, health and education.

There are 32 accused in Babri structure demolition case, including senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

After hearing the matter for 28 years, CBI Special Judge S.K. Yadav has summoned all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

–IANS

vkt/skp/khz/dpb