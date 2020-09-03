Bad roads a menace to Masab Tank commuters

By Nihad Amani Published: 3rd September 2020 1:44 pm IST

Hyderabad: The commuters on the routes leading to Masab Tank find riding on it very difficult due to the bad condition of the road.

Several people got stuck for half an hour or more on connecting roads and traffic came to a halt from Golconda to Masab Tank, Mahaveer Hospital and Shadan College during peak hours on Wednesday, leading to effect on Banjara hills Road in 1 and 12,Punjagutta and Mehdipatnam.

The nearby Gullu Dada’s Biryani worker said, “Just passing from over the fly takes almost 30 minutes every day.  The road has been dug from almost four months now.”

The same was said by the Bakery owner at the left side where the flyover ends.

