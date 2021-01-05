‘Badhaai Do’: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao kick-start shooting in Dehradun

By Mansoor|   Updated: 5th January 2021 8:03 pm IST
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkumar Rao (Source: Instagram/ bhumipednekar)

Mumbai: By sharing pictures from the first day on sets in Dehradun, Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao kick-started the shooting for their upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’.

The ‘Durgamati’ star hopped on to Instagram to share all smiles picture with the clap with her co-star Rao.

Amid the picturesque view of the hilly region, sporting a blue sweater, the ‘Ludo’ star Rao is seen sporting a heavy moustache, and no beard look. 

Bhumi is also seen donning winter ensemble, and light make up look. The director, Harshvardhan Kulkarni is also seen posing along with the duo, as they initiate shooting for the project.

Pednekar captioned the post as, “Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare. Yeh dono hai situation ke maare.”

Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo#2021 @rajkummar_rao @jungleepictures #HarshwardhanKulkarni @amritapndy @sumadhikary #akshatghildial,” she added.

‘Badhaai Do’ is the second instalment of the superhit flick ‘Badhaai Ho’, which saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

While Rao plays the role of a cop in the second instalment, Pednekar will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial.

Source: ANI

