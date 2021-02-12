Badly mutilated bodies found in a sugarcane field

By Mansoor|   Updated: 12th February 2021 8:33 pm IST
Photo: Representational Image

Haridwar: Badly mutilated bodies of a man and a married woman were recovered from a sugarcane field in Jhabreda area of Haridwar district on Friday. 

The condition of the bodies indicates that the two were killed with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. 

The married woman from Molna village and a man of the same village but from a different community had been missing since January 24. 

The woman had been married off four months ago but she had returned from her in-laws’ place to her parents. 

As the murdered duo belonged to different communities, a heavy deployment of the police force has been made in the area, an official said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Mansoor|   Updated: 12th February 2021 8:33 pm IST
Back to top button