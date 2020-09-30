Badou Jack offers prayer with Mike Tyson, shares video

Stockholm: Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack, on his Instagram account, shared a video of him praying with former boxer Mike Tyson.

Badou captioned the video, “Praying side by side with my brothers Mike Tyson & Amer Abdallah…”

The trio were praying at Mike Tyson’s Ranch.

The video showed Badou Jack and Mike Tyson in a congregation led by Amer Abdallah.

The footage went viral on social media platforms.

Boxing fans were awestruck by Tyson’s transformation. Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who is playing Tyson in a movie about his life, wrote “Boss” on the post. The trailer for Tyson’s comeback also showcases the former champion’s incredible power.

Tyson, 54, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, was due to take on 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition in California on 12 September. However, it has been put back until 28 November after organisers decided to make the pay-per-view event bigger with more fights on the undercard.

Tyson said: “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”