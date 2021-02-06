Badshah: Kids are among the most difficult groups to impress

By IANS|   Published: 7th February 2021 3:06 am IST
Badshah: Kids are among the most difficult groups to impress

Mumbai, Feb 6 : Rap star Badshah feels children are among the most difficult segment of audience to please.

“Kids are the most loyal but one of the most difficult groups to impress. With so many options available, it is challenging to keep them engaged and catch their attention. I look forward to creating more songs and entertaining them throughout,” said Badshah, who was named as the Best Rap Music star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020.

The bond that celebrities share with the little ones is indeed, special, agreed actress Shraddha Kapoor, who won the Best Actress trophy at the function.

“The bond I have with the kids’ audience is very special and I cherish it the most. I feel very fortunate to be a part of films and have songs that connect with them,” said Shraddha.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 7th February 2021 3:06 am IST
Back to top button