Badshah set to drop new hip-hop album with eight tracks

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 5:04 pm IST
Mumbai, July 31 : Popular rapper Badshah is all set to release a new hip-hop album with eight new tracks.

Titled “The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid”, the album traces Badshah’s lyrical journey from the time he penned his first rap song to his presentday stature as a pop star.

” ‘The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid’ is very special for me. Each song in the album has some memorable element from my journey, which makes it closer to my heart. I hope people enjoy it,” Badshah said.

The album includes three collaborations with names like Lisa Mishra, Fotty Seven-Bali and Sikandar Kahlon. It is slated to drop on August 7.

