‘Badtameezi ki hadh hoti hai’: Gauahar Khan slams Lucknow girl

Mumbai: Last week, a video from a busy traffic street in Lucknow went viral, wherein a woman was seen thrashing a cab driver multiple times. Many people including celebrities reacted to the clip which continues to grab eyeballs. On Friday, actress Gauahar Khan too spoke about it while interacting with the paparazzi.

In a video, that has been shared by Bollywood‘s ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Gauahar said that she would ‘salute’ the cab driver Saadat Ali, for behaving the way he did while Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav kept thrashing him. She said the cab driver set an exemplary standard on how to behave in such situations.

The 14 Phere actress said that the lady in the video crossed all limits, and took advantage of being a woman. She said, “He showed respect by not retaliating in a similar manner. It shows his upbringing. And that’s the kind of men that all of India needs. And what that woman did… Badtameezi ki hadh hoti hai..She took advantage of being a woman, and she crossed the limits of decency. I salute the man.”

According to reports, the incident took place on July 30. In the viral video, the girl, was seen crossing a busy street at a zebra crossing and stopped in front of a cab. She proceeded to open the cab’s door and dragged him out. The woman slapped the driver about 20 times.

The video soon began trending on social media with the hashtag “Arrest Lucknow Girl”. Though Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against the woman, the arrest has not been made yet.